Help! How Do I Get My Prudish Partner to Get Kinky?

Dear Prudence: The “Panoply of Deviance” Edition
I’m in love with a prude—how do I spice up our sex life? Help!
Writer, commentator, and professor Roxane Gay joins Prudie this week for your questions! How do I avoid matching with my students on online dating apps? My boss won’t stop telling me to smile. Should I report the places my ex-husband frequented for sex for human trafficking? I’m in love with a prude—how do I spice up our sex life? I just found out I have a 6-year-old son and I’m furious with his mother’s choices. And finally: How do I get my kids to be better at saving money; should I force them to move home? Plus, an update on a past letter.
