Help! A Friend I Once Rudely Turned Down Got Hot. Can I Ask Her Out Now?

Aug. 2 2017 7:15 AM

I once told my tomboy friend no one would have sex with her, but now she’s a babe. Can I ask her out? Help!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined by guest Alyssa Furukawa to get real about what it means to say “I’m on my way.” Then, your letters: I’m a pansexual woman married to a cis man—should I still come out to my homophobic family? My in-laws won’t accept my disability and my husband’s not stepping in. Should I call an immigrant co-worker by their given name or their Americanized name? I told my tomboy friend she was “unfuckable” in college, but now she’s hot—can I try to date her? Can I pick a fight with my neighbor over where their trees are planted? And how do I make things right when my offhand comments backfire?

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

