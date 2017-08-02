Help! A Friend I Once Rudely Turned Down Got Hot. Can I Ask Her Out Now?

Prudence is joined by guest Alyssa Furukawa to get real about what it means to say “I’m on my way.” Then, your letters: I’m a pansexual woman married to a cis man—should I still come out to my homophobic family? My in-laws won’t accept my disability and my husband’s not stepping in. Should I call an immigrant co-worker by their given name or their Americanized name? I told my tomboy friend she was “unfuckable” in college, but now she’s hot—can I try to date her? Can I pick a fight with my neighbor over where their trees are planted? And how do I make things right when my offhand comments backfire?