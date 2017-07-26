Help! Strangers Keep Telling Me I’m Not Brown Enough.

Dear Prudence: The “Radical Unfriendliness” Edition
Strangers keep telling me I’m not brown enough to be Indian. Help!
BuzzFeed News’ Bim Adewunmi joins Prudence to respond to your letters. First: How do I handle people who tell me I’m not brown enough to be Indian? Then, some romance issues: My best friend won’t come to our wedding because she can’t get over my fiancé’s past. I told my parents I’m polyamorous and now my dad refuses to meet the man my husband and I are dating. I broke it off with a man when I found out he was married, but now he’s stalking me. Then, a work problem: A client lied about my performance to my boss and he fired me—should I try to clear things up? And finally, a little romance and work mixed in: How do I find out if my boss has feelings for me?
Listen now:
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com.
Production by Audrey Dilling.