 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Radical Unfriendliness” edition.

Help! Strangers Keep Telling Me I’m Not Brown Enough.

July 26 2017 7:15 AM

Strangers keep telling me I’m not brown enough to be Indian. Help!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

BuzzFeed News’ Bim Adewunmi joins Prudence to respond to your letters. First: How do I handle people who tell me I’m not brown enough to be Indian? Then, some romance issues: My best friend won’t come to our wedding because she can’t get over my fiancé’s past. I told my parents I’m polyamorous and now my dad refuses to meet the man my husband and I are dating. I broke it off with a man when I found out he was married, but now he’s stalking me. Then, a work problem: A client lied about my performance to my boss and he fired me—should I try to clear things up? And finally, a little romance and work mixed in: How do I find out if my boss has feelings for me?

Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

