Help! To Tip or Not to Tip?

Matt Albrecht and Hannah Malyn of the podcast Hannah and Matt Know It All join Prudie to advise on your inquiries. First up: I know I should end my friend-with-benefits relationship, but I don’t want to. How do I cut ties with an emotionally abusive friend? My trans teen is adopting a name that will offend my friend—should I say something? I’m in love with my child’s mother. And lastly: Am I supposed to tip every time an iPad asks me to?