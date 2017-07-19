 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Open It Up” edition.

Help! To Tip or Not to Tip?

Dear Prudence
July 19 2017 7:30 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Open It Up” Edition

Do I need to tip every time an iPad gives me those pre-programmed options? Help!

Matt Albrecht and Hannah Malyn of the podcast Hannah and Matt Know It All join Prudie to advise on your inquiries. First up: I know I should end my friend-with-benefits relationship, but I don’t want to. How do I cut ties with an emotionally abusive friend? My trans teen is adopting a name that will offend my friend—should I say something? I’m in love with my child’s mother. And lastly: Am I supposed to tip every time an iPad asks me to?

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

