Help! I Bought My Boyfriend a Bidet, and Now He Won’t Buy Any Toilet Paper.

Dear Prudence: The “Bidet and Boujee” Edition
Now that we own a bidet, my boyfriend refuses to buy toilet paper for the house. Help!
First up: A movie franchise is trying to gaslight Prudie. Then, onto your letters, with guest Max Thornton: I consider myself a pretty progressive mom, but I don’t understand the gender fluidity movement. I asked my friend not to drink with my alcoholic parents, but she told my mom I didn’t want them hanging out. My friend told me I was too fat to be in her wedding. A dear friend ghosted me a year ago and is trying to get back in touch. I’m hurt that the wives of my fiancé’s friends are ditching our wedding. And finally: I bought my boyfriend a bidet, and now he refuses to buy toilet paper!
Listen now:
