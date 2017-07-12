Help! I Bought My Boyfriend a Bidet, and Now He Won’t Buy Any Toilet Paper.

 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Bidet and Boujee” edition.

July 12 2017 7:10 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Bidet and Boujee” Edition

First up: A movie franchise is trying to gaslight Prudie. Then, onto your letters, with guest Max Thornton: I consider myself a pretty progressive mom, but I don’t understand the gender fluidity movement. I asked my friend not to drink with my alcoholic parents, but she told my mom I didn’t want them hanging out. My friend told me I was too fat to be in her wedding. A dear friend ghosted me a year ago and is trying to get back in touch. I’m hurt that the wives of my fiancé’s friends are ditching our wedding. And finally: I bought my boyfriend a bidet, and now he refuses to buy toilet paper!

Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

