Help! My Son Won’t Let Me Talk to His Wife Without His Consent.

June 21 2017 7:06 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Dealbreaker” Edition

Comedian Myq Kaplan joins Prudence for a heated conversation about stoves. Then, on to your letters: Is meat a good enough reason to end a relationship? Should I fight for more money to close the gender wage gap even though I think I’m fairly paid? My son won’t let me talk to his wife without going through him. My wife lost all her ambition when we had children and refuses to hold down a job. I had to move back home with my abusive parents—how do I get through this?

