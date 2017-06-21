Help! My Son Won’t Let Me Talk to His Wife Without His Consent.

Dear Prudence: The “Dealbreaker” Edition
My son won’t let me talk to my daughter-in-law. Help!
Comedian Myq Kaplan joins Prudence for a heated conversation about stoves. Then, on to your letters: Is meat a good enough reason to end a relationship? Should I fight for more money to close the gender wage gap even though I think I’m fairly paid? My son won’t let me talk to his wife without going through him. My wife lost all her ambition when we had children and refuses to hold down a job. I had to move back home with my abusive parents—how do I get through this?
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.