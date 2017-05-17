Help! I Think I Like Hanging Out With My Pet More Than With My Wife.

Prudie and artist Ben Gullard get real about handling criticism. Then they tackle your letters. First up, a new take on cat conundrums: My wife thinks I love our cat more than her, and I think she may be right! I’m upset that my husband doesn’t want my son to live at home for the summer. I want to change my name, but my parents are taking it personally. My friend went to jail for having child pornography; should I keep him in my life? And lastly, I want to be free to talk about gross things at the dinner table but my husband won’t have it. Plus, Dear Prudence investigates the origins of vaginal glue.