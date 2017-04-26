Help! Should I Give Up My Sanity and Happiness for a More Prestigious Title?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

First, an endorsement for more men to have rivalries over jewelry-giving. Then, Prudence is joined by writer Ashley C. Ford to answer your work questions: My work suffered because I have depression, and my bosses noticed—should I be open with them about what happened? I’m overqualified for my job but love the happiness it affords me—should I be more ambitious?

Plus, what to do when you’re stuck with the dramatic girl on a group project. Is it wrong to block your boyfriend because he gets jealous of your Facebook interactions? And can you help me understand what it means to be trans?

Production by Audrey Dilling.