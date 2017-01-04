Help! My Best Friend Slept With My Husband Before He Died. Should I Confront Her?

Photo illustration by Slate. Image by Antonuk/Thinkstock

I lent a family heirloom to a friend. Now she’s going to burn it in honor of her deceased child. Can I ask for it back? “Nope!” says Prudence.

Then, author Saladin Ahmed joins Mallory to advise on your questions: Can I delay my breakup for financial gain? My partner won’t stop waking me up for trivial reasons! How do I get my Trump-supporting roommate to quit crashing my parties? I don’t want my “ethnic” in-laws to watch my baby! And I found out my best friend slept with my husband before he died—should I confront her?

Advertisement



Listen now:

Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast Slate Plus members get full-length, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks. Learn More Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast Copy this link and add it to your podcast app: For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.