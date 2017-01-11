Can I Tell My In-Laws Not to Hook Up in My 7-Year-Old’s Bed?

Dear Prudence: The “Family Matters” Edition
Prudence and Juan-Pablo Brammer on low-key racism, in-law hookups, and other family affairs.
Prudie and writer Juan-Pablo Brammer explore the fine line of low-key racism. Then, your questions:
- How can I keep my sister from terrorizing my new boyfriend?
- Help! My in-laws hold me prisoner in their home country.
- Closer to home: Can I tell my husband’s parents not to hook up in my kid’s bed?
- I’ve been supporting my sister. Then I found out she’s been trash-talking our family on the internet.
- How do I tell my husband I’m bisexual?
