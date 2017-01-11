 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Family Matters” edition.

Can I Tell My In-Laws Not to Hook Up in My 7-Year-Old's Bed?

Can I Tell My In-Laws Not to Hook Up in My 7-Year-Old’s Bed?

Dear Prudence: The “Family Matters” Edition

Prudence and Juan-Pablo Brammer on low-key racism, in-law hookups, and other family affairs.

Photo illustration by Slate. Image by imtmphoto/Thinkstock

Prudie and writer Juan-Pablo Brammer explore the fine line of low-key racism. Then, your questions:

  • How can I keep my sister from terrorizing my new boyfriend?
  • Help! My in-laws hold me prisoner in their home country.
  • Closer to home: Can I tell my husband’s parents not to hook up in my kid’s bed?
  • I’ve been supporting my sister. Then I found out she’s been trash-talking our family on the internet.
  • How do I tell my husband I’m bisexual?
Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.