The Frivolous Gravitas of The Post

This week, the critics discuss Steven Spielberg’s The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks as Kay Graham and Ben Bradlee during the Washington Post’s publication of the Pentagon Papers. Does the movie take full advantage of the talent involved, or is it too cheesy? Next, they talk about Netflix’s new series The End of the F***ing World, a British import about a self-identified teenage sociopath. Is this one of the best shows Stephen Metcalf has ever watched?! Finally, Will Oremus joins the gabbers to discuss Facebook’s pivot to friends, which will change users’ news feeds to prioritize posts generated by friends and family, and what that could mean for the future of Facebook.

Dana: Have One on Me by Joanna Newsom

Julia: Ghosts of the Tsunami by Richard Lloyd Parry

Steve: “Manhattan” by Cat Power, and the film Graduation

