The Frivolous Gravitas of The Post

The Culture Gabfest “Run It!” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Post, The End of the F***ing World, and Facebook.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 487 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Stephen, and Julia talk to design director Jason Santa Maria about Slate’s redesign.
This week, the critics discuss Steven Spielberg’s The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks as Kay Graham and Ben Bradlee during the Washington Post’s publication of the Pentagon Papers. Does the movie take full advantage of the talent involved, or is it too cheesy? Next, they talk about Netflix’s new series The End of the F***ing World, a British import about a self-identified teenage sociopath. Is this one of the best shows Stephen Metcalf has ever watched?! Finally, Will Oremus joins the gabbers to discuss Facebook’s pivot to friends, which will change users’ news feeds to prioritize posts generated by friends and family, and what that could mean for the future of Facebook.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- The Post
- Fred Kaplan’s review of The Post for Slate
- The Culture Gabfest episode on the Broadway revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Tracy Letts
- The End of the F***ing World
- “Facebook Announces Major Changes to the Newsfeed to Prioritize Friends and Family Over Professional Content” by Aaron Mak in Slate
- If Then, hosted by April Glaser and Will Oremus
Endorsements:
Dana: Have One on Me by Joanna Newsom
Julia: Ghosts of the Tsunami by Richard Lloyd Parry
Steve: “Manhattan” by Cat Power, and the film Graduation
