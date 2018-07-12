Inside a Workaholics Anonymous Meeting

KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock

What happens when you can’t stop working? In this episode, the Better Life Lab podcast goes to a Workaholics Anonymous meeting to find out.

“I have always been high-achieving, getting a lot of recognition, but always being in pain that I just felt that I wasn’t good enough,” says Christine, a regular meeting attendee. “It didn’t matter what kind of performance reviews I got. It didn’t matter how people said what I was doing great. It was never enough.”



We also hear from Malissa Clark, a professor of psychology at the University of Indiana and an expert in workaholism. She discusses the science and research behind workaholism, and how we can change.



Podcast production by David Schulman.