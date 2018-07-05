How to Build a More Productive Workplace

diego_cervo/iStock

Science can explain why even progressive offices have work-life blues, and why no-meeting Wednesdays and work-from-home Fridays may not be enough.

In this episode of Better Life Lab, you'll find out how employers can really create a healthier and more productive workplace. Tara Oakman, a former Obama White House official who is currently working as a senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and David Waldman, vice president of human resources and administration at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, weigh in.

Podcast production by David Schulman.