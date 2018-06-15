 Economists say the way we work has become so stressful it’s now the fifth leading cause of death.

Our Culture of Overwork Comes With Real Costs

Our Culture of Overwork Comes With Real Costs

Slate
Better Life Lab Podcast
From New America and Slate.
June 15 2018 7:00 AM

Your Work May Be Killing You

Bragging about being overworked is not a badge of honor.

better-life-lab-podcast-tile-slate-500px

Listen to Better Life Lab by clicking on the play button, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Bragging about being overworked is not a badge of honor. Economists say the way we work has become so stressful it’s now the fifth leading cause of death. That’s according to James Pfeffer, a Stanford business professor and author of some of the first meta-analyses of the health costs of the modern workplace. What will it take for us to transform the way we work and live—as individuals, as organizations, and as a culture—in order to make time for both meaningful work and fuller, healthier lives? That conversation starts here in the inaugural episode of Better Life Lab.

Advertisement

Podcast production by David Schulman.

Better Life Lab is a partnership of Slate and New America.