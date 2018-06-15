Our Culture of Overwork Comes With Real Costs

Your Work May Be Killing You
Bragging about being overworked is not a badge of honor.
Bragging about being overworked is not a badge of honor. Economists say the way we work has become so stressful it’s now the fifth leading cause of death. That’s according to James Pfeffer, a Stanford business professor and author of some of the first meta-analyses of the health costs of the modern workplace. What will it take for us to transform the way we work and live—as individuals, as organizations, and as a culture—in order to make time for both meaningful work and fuller, healthier lives? That conversation starts here in the inaugural episode of Better Life Lab.
