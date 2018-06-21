Key Secrets From a Work-Life Balance Pioneer

How to Take Summers Off and Still Get Promoted
A true story from a work-life balance pioneer.
Michelle Hickox has found a way to build a powerful career as a CFO, and take summers off, and still get promoted. How? First, she had to believe that she could, then she had to prove to others it was possible. Now she wants everyone to know how she did it. She tells her story to Slate’s new Better Life Lab podcast.
Podcast production by David Schulman.
Better Life Lab is a partnership of Slate and New America.