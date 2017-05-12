Evan McMullin on the Sudden Firing of James Comey, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- The Gist on Russia's war on information, with national security expert Clint Watts (begins at 00:00:30)
- Hang Up and Listen on a tennis star named Tennys (00:18:50)
- The Culture Gabfest on Killers of the Flower Moon, with special guest David Grann (00:23:20)
- Represent on The Great British Bake Off (00:38:15)
- The Political Gabfest on the firing of FBI Director James Comey, with special guest Evan McMullin (00:47:15)