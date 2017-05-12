 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of May 12.

Evan McMullin on the Sudden Firing of James Comey, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

Slate
A weekly audio digest.
May 12 2017 4:54 PM

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • The Gist on Russia's war on information, with national security expert Clint Watts (begins at 00:00:30)
  • Hang Up and Listen on a tennis star named Tennys (00:18:50)
  • The Culture Gabfest on Killers of the Flower Moon, with special guest David Grann (00:23:20)
  • Represent on The Great British Bake Off (00:38:15)
  • The Political Gabfest on the firing of FBI Director James Comey, with special guest Evan McMullin (00:47:15)