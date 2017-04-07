 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of April 7.

S-Town, Andrew Sullivan, and the Fiery Words of Spiro Agnew, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

April 7 2017 4:18 PM

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • The Culture Gabfest on S-Town, the new podcast from Serial and This American Life (begins at 00:00:36);
  • The Political Gabfest on the best movies for the Trump era (00:19:25);
  • Whistlestop on the fiery words of Spiro Agnew (00:26:25);
  • Trumpcast on the future of U.S.-China relations, with special guest Gideon Rachman, a Financial Times columnist (01:12:20);
  • And on I Have to Ask, Isaac Chotiner talks to proto-blogger and New York magazine correspondent Andrew Sullivan (01:35:10).