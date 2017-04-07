S-Town, Andrew Sullivan, and the Fiery Words of Spiro Agnew, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- The Culture Gabfest on S-Town, the new podcast from Serial and This American Life (begins at 00:00:36);
- The Political Gabfest on the best movies for the Trump era (00:19:25);
- Whistlestop on the fiery words of Spiro Agnew (00:26:25);
- Trumpcast on the future of U.S.-China relations, with special guest Gideon Rachman, a Financial Times columnist (01:12:20);
- And on I Have to Ask, Isaac Chotiner talks to proto-blogger and New York magazine correspondent Andrew Sullivan (01:35:10).