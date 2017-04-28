Shattered and The Fate of the Furious, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Mom and Dad Are Fighting on keeping up with rising rents (begins at 00:00:30)
- The Culture Gabfest on The Fate of the Furious (00:10:00)
- The Political Gabfest on conspiracy theories (00:24:10)
- The Gist on how Hillary Clinton lost, with special guest Jonathan Allen, the co-author of Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign (00:32:10)
- The debut of Hit Parade, a new podcast about what makes that song you love—or hate—a smash hit (00:48:15)