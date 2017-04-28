 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of April 28.

Shattered and The Fate of the Furious, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

Best of Slate Podcasts
A weekly audio digest.
April 28 2017 5:17 PM

The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Mom and Dad Are Fighting on keeping up with rising rents (begins at 00:00:30)
  • The Culture Gabfest on The Fate of the Furious (00:10:00)
  • The Political Gabfest on conspiracy theories (00:24:10)
  • The Gist on how Hillary Clinton lost, with special guest Jonathan Allen, the co-author of Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign (00:32:10)
  • The debut of Hit Parade, a new podcast about what makes that song you love—or hate—a smash hit (00:48:15)