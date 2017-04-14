The Misadventures of Trump, Pepsi, and United, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Slate Money on racism and car insurance, with special guest Anna Szymanski (begins at 00:00:25);
- Trumpcast on the case for impeachment, with special guest Noah Feldman, a Harvard University law professor (00:12:55);
- The Culture Gabfest on that terrible Pepsi ad (00:55:00);
- and the Political Gabfest on the United Airlines debacle (01:12:55).