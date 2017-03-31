 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of March 31.

At Least 10 Things Russia Can’t Stand About NATO, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

March 31 2017 4:44 PM

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Hang Up and Listen on Fox Sports 1 (begins at 00:00:30) 
  • The Gist on running the White House and why Russia hates NATO, with special guests Alyssa Mastromonaco, deputy chief of staff in the Obama White House (00:19:20), and Tom Nichols, a professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College (00:36:10)
  • The Culture Gabfest in conversation with the actress Alison Wright of The Americans and the Broadway play Sweat (00:47:30)
  • And from the Political Gabfest, cocktail chatter and the Democrats’ political strategy after the failure of Trumpcare (01:06:00; chatter begins at 00:26:20)