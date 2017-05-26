Clarence Thomas Joins the Court’s Liberals to Strike Down Race-Based Voting Lines

Listen to Episode 69 of Slate’s Amicus:

This week, the Supreme Court handed down a decision that caught some court-watchers off guard. It ruled that North Carolina lawmakers had violated the Constitution by using race as a proxy for divvying up voters along partisan lines. And it was surprising because the swing vote invalidating the gerrymander came from none other than Justice Clarence Thomas. On this week’s episode, we parse the outcome of Cooper v. Harris—and what it portends for future redistricting litigation—with Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern.

Advertisement



We also sit down with Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. Each year, that group provides assistance to thousands of immigrants threatened with deportation. But last month, the NWIRP received a strange cease-and-desist letter from the U.S. Department of Justice, threatening its ongoing legal work and raising some concerns that the group is being singled out for its defense of immigrants caught up in the first iteration of President Trump’s travel ban.

Transcripts of Amicus are available to Slate Plus members several days after each episode posts. For a limited time, get 90 days of free access to Slate Plus in the new Slate iOS app. Download it today at Slate.com/app.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.