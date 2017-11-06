 What happened in Saudi Arabia, the shooting in Sutherland Springs, and the year in breaking news, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Saudi Arabia, Sutherland Springs, and the Year in Push Alerts

Saudi Arabia, Sutherland Springs, and the Year in Push Alerts

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Nov. 6 2017 5:59 PM

The Angle: Too Much News Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Saudi Arabia, Sutherland Springs, and the year in push alerts.

New-York-Times-Posts-Strong-Quarterly-Earnings-On-Rise-In-Digital-Ads-And-Readership
Purveyors of the push.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A plague year: This year, the perfect digital anxiety machine—the breaking-news push alert—came into its own. We’ve put together all the New York Times alerts in a timeline, along with a package of essays on the changes this year has wrought in our psyches.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

What’s happening in: Saudi Arabia, where the heir apparent to the throne has had 11 princes, along with dozens of politicians, arrested? Josh Keating writes that Mohammed bin Salman may fear a rocky transition from his father’s reign to his own.

Advertisement

Starting early: The GOP tax plan includes a strange little provision allowing fetuses to save for college. Christina Cauterucci explains why this is such an insidious threat to women’s rights.

The details: Matthew Dessem with everything we know about the shooter in Sutherland Springs. (Not that one.)

For fun: Nice...car.

Nice car,

Rebecca