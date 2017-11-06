Saudi Arabia, Sutherland Springs, and the Year in Push Alerts

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A plague year: This year, the perfect digital anxiety machine—the breaking-news push alert—came into its own. We’ve put together all the New York Times alerts in a timeline, along with a package of essays on the changes this year has wrought in our psyches.

What’s happening in: Saudi Arabia, where the heir apparent to the throne has had 11 princes, along with dozens of politicians, arrested? Josh Keating writes that Mohammed bin Salman may fear a rocky transition from his father’s reign to his own.

Starting early: The GOP tax plan includes a strange little provision allowing fetuses to save for college. Christina Cauterucci explains why this is such an insidious threat to women’s rights.

The details: Matthew Dessem with everything we know about the shooter in Sutherland Springs. (Not that one.)

