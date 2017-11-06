The New Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Is Like Watching an Erotically Charged Car Commerical

Still taken from the trailer.

The third and (theoretically) final installment in the Fifty Shades film franchise is just a few months away, and we’ve already gotten a preview of what’s ahead for kinky billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife Anastasia Steele. A lavish honeymoon. A new job. Infidelity, maybe. Overly flirtatious architects, definitely. Spurned ex-lovers and ex-bosses, out for revenge. And, of course, lots and lots of sex, some of it involving blindfolds and riding crops and the like.

You can pretty much forget about all of that, though, because according to the latest trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the real star of the movie is the German automobile manufacturer Audi, whose cars are shown off even more than Jamie Dornan’s abs. Ana and Christian drive to the airport for their honeymoon … in an Audi! They arrive at their brand new luxury villa … in an Audi! They weave through traffic to escape Ana’s stalker … you guessed it, in an Audi!

Audi and the Fifty Shades franchise go way back: The books are full of references to the luxury car brand, and when the movie adaptations came along, Audi made the partnership official. The result is that literally any scene in this trailer that can contain an Audi, contains an Audi. In fact, if there were any possible way for the makers of this film to fit the Audi in the shower to join and Ana and Christian for a steamy, human-automobile threesome, I’m quite sure they would have.