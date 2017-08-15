 Literary true crime, guns' effects on free speech, and a Trump press conference, in Slate's daily newsletter.

True Crime’s Fancy Turn, Guns and Free Speech, and Trump’s New Statement

Aug. 15 2017 6:09 PM

The Angle: Both Sides Edition

Violent-Clashes-Erupt-at-Unite-The-Right-Rally-In-Charlottesville
In Charlottesville.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Inevitable: On Tuesday afternoon, President Trump circled back to his initial Charlottesville statement and doubled down. David Duke, for one, was pleased.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Silenced: Alt-righters who brought weapons to Charlottesville this past weekend proved a sad truth: When people have tons of guns—so many that the police find them threatening—the First Amendment rights of others will suffer. Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern explain.

Incited: Fox News posted a very scary video in January, advising viewers to “study the technique” of drivers mowing down protestors. Henry Grabar gives some context.

Gussied up: True crime is very fancy now, Laura Miller has noticed. Is all the literary writing helping the genre? Sometimes, and sometimes not.

For fun: Secret Louis C.K. project!

