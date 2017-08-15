 David Duke praises Trump's Tuesday press conference.

David Duke Praises Trump's Defense of Charlottesville White Supremacist Rally

David Duke Praises Trump's Defense of Charlottesville White Supremacist Rally

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Aug. 15 2017 5:25 PM

David Duke Praises Trump's Defense of Charlottesville White Supremacist Rally

rts1bxp3
Donald Trump in New York City on Tuesday.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Donald Trump just delivered a shocking press conference in which he said that the alt-right rally last Friday night in Charlottesville, Virginia (in which torch-carrying protesters chanted the white supremacist motto "blood and soil" and shouted "Jews will not replace us") involved "some very fine people"; he then accused anti-racist counter-protesters of being as just as culpable as white supremacists in Saturday's events, during which a counter-protester was killed, apparently intentionally, by a white supremacist driving a car. Infamous white pride creep David Duke immediately applauded Trump's statement:

Not much to say about that other than: So, this is where we are right now.