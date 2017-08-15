David Duke Praises Trump's Defense of Charlottesville White Supremacist Rally

Donald Trump just delivered a shocking press conference in which he said that the alt-right rally last Friday night in Charlottesville, Virginia (in which torch-carrying protesters chanted the white supremacist motto "blood and soil" and shouted "Jews will not replace us") involved "some very fine people"; he then accused anti-racist counter-protesters of being as just as culpable as white supremacists in Saturday's events, during which a counter-protester was killed, apparently intentionally, by a white supremacist driving a car. Infamous white pride creep David Duke immediately applauded Trump's statement: