Surprise! Louis C.K. Has Secretly Directed His First New Movie in 16 Years.

Toronto International Film Festival

Louis C.K. has embraced the element of surprise yet again. Last year, the comedian dropped the first episode of his web series Horace and Pete without any warning, and now his first directorial feature in 16 years has arrived almost as suddenly. The Los Angeles Times reports that C.K. stealthily directed and stars in a new movie called I Love You, Daddy which is set to premiere in September at the Toronto Film Festival.

Though plot details are still scarce, we do know that C.K. plays Glen Topher, “a successful television producer and writer” in New York City, while Chloe Grace Moretz plays his daughter, named China. John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Helen Hunt, Edie Falco, and Pamela Adlon costar, and the film was shot in black-and-white on 35 mm.

