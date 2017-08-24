Fantasy Football, Dolly Parton’s Dinner Theater, and Nazi Supernaturalism

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Dolly’s dinner: Aisha Harris went to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to catch beloved singer Dolly Parton's Civil War-themed dinner theater, and found broad comedy, racing piglets, and zero mention of slavery.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Post-truth, no-truth, alt-truth: I spoke with historian Eric Kurlander about the Nazi affection for all things supernatural and magical, which turns out to have helped them in creating an alternate-reality political climate that worked to their benefit.

A different mode: How is fantasy football affecting football fans who now root for their teams plus the teams featuring their fantasy players? Research, thus far, is inconclusive, Dan Engber finds.

Do it for the girls: Parents tempted by the Boy Scouts’ possible decision to open some programs to girls should keep their kids in the Girl Scouts, Christina Cauterucci argues. The Girl Scouts have always been on the side of empowerment.

For fun: Recipe videos, as directed by Michael Bay, Wes Anderson, and more.

