Scaling Back Entitlements, Silicon Valley’s Weak Resistance, and the Goldwater Rule’s Irrelevancy

Danger for the social safety net: The GOP has already made a number of unprecedented moves in its attempts to repeal Obamacare (and you can follow the latest in our live blog). But Jamelle Bouie points out that by slashing Medicaid, the Senate may now be working toward a truly major milestone in our country’s history: “the beginning of what is, thus far, one of the most aggressive attempts at revoking a broad guarantee of the American welfare state.”

Little resistance: After President Trump announced on Twitter that he would no longer “accept or allow” transgender people in the U.S. military, Silicon Valley executives quickly denounced the decision across the social networks. But the tech industry has so far mostly strayed from criticizing Trump’s policies in exchange for seats at his table. April Glaser wonders if the largely liberal sector will ever join the resistance.

Weakening the military: On Trump’s transgender ban, the Pentagon now says it will not implement anything until it’s been issued more guidance. Meanwhile, Phillip Carter and Amy Schafer from the Center for a New American Security outline how the ban will weaken the military by making it more difficult to recruit.

Don’t blame Goldwater: Earlier this month, the American Psychoanalytic Association told its members that they no longer have to refrain from speculating publicly about the mental health of public figures, a standard known as the Goldwater rule. Susan Matthews writes on why this move isn’t going to help kick Trump out of office, but it could help us move toward a better understanding of mental health.

For fun: Anthony Scaramucci has a crude nickname for Reince Priebus.

