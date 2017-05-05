The Angle: Cruelty in Power Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on Jonathan Demme in Haiti, LaVar Ball, and the House passage of the AHCA.
The wages of cruelty: Yesterday's passage of the AHCA was, Jamelle Bouie writes, proof of a deep callousness at the core of the GOP. Moderate Republicans, Reihan Salam adds, let this thing happen and should take much of the blame.
Jim Newell reports that some signs indicate that Republicans in purple districts may find themselves in great danger at the midterm elections because of their votes. But don't get too comfortable, Jeremy Stahl warns; progressives did a terrible job of rallying against the bill this time, and that doesn't bode well for the future.
A word for that: What should the people who voted for Trump and Brexit, and might vote for Marine Le Pen in France, be called? Henry Grabar looks at a few options, including a British term, the left behind.
Legacy: Add to your pile of “Jonathan Demme was a mensch” pieces this one by Laura R. Wagner, about the director's longtime support of Haitian artists, journalists, and human rights activists.
Basketball dads: Damon Young, who had a good one, contemplates LaVar Ball, a bad one.
For fun: Man, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk looks awesome.
Goosebumps,
Rebecca