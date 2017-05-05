Jonathan Demme in Haiti, LaVar Ball, and the House Passage of the AHCA

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

The wages of cruelty: Yesterday's passage of the AHCA was, Jamelle Bouie writes, proof of a deep callousness at the core of the GOP. Moderate Republicans, Reihan Salam adds, let this thing happen and should take much of the blame.

A word for that: What should the people who voted for Trump and Brexit, and might vote for Marine Le Pen in France, be called? Henry Grabar looks at a few options, including a British term, the left behind.

Legacy: Add to your pile of “Jonathan Demme was a mensch” pieces this one by Laura R. Wagner, about the director's longtime support of Haitian artists, journalists, and human rights activists.

Basketball dads: Damon Young, who had a good one, contemplates LaVar Ball, a bad one.

For fun: Man, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk looks awesome.

