Trump’s white nationalism, Jake Tapper’s nonpartisan appeal, and library fines.

It’s not just populism: Jeff Sessions, Steve Bannon, and Stephen Miller have made white nationalism the central ideology of the Trump White House, argues Jamelle Bouie. “Trumpish policy won’t fall neatly into our old categories of liberal and conservative,” he writes. “Instead, it will turn on the question of what strengthens this basic notion that ours is a white nation.”

An old-school news anchor for the present day: Jake Tapper’s smugly nonpartisan persona has made him a liberal hero in the Trump era, writes Willa Paskin in her assessment of the CNN correspondent. “A dogged reporter, a truth-seeker, kind of a dick: This is a pretty accurate distillation of the Tapper brand, one cultivated over years of unsparing interviews and pugnacious tweets,” she concludes.

Kids can handle climate change: Melinda Wenner Moyer discovered that childrens’ TV shows about science have been ignoring global warming, and she thinks it’s a missed opportunity. “Kids need to learn about the issue that threatens their planet if they’re ever going to feel inspired to save it,” she asserts.

Go ahead, return that book late: Overdue fines seem like a benign way for libraries to make sure they get their books back—but they can be prohibitively expensive for low-income borrowers. Ruth Graham explains why librarians are doing away with late fees, having concluded that they do more harm than good.

For fun: Why do female action heroes always attack their enemies using their thighs?

