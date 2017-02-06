Why Do Female Action Heroes Always Fight With Their Thighs?

"Why Do Action Heroines Do This?," the short video above from Dominick Nero and Fandor Keyframe, shows that female action heroes fight with their legs and thighs while their male counterparts don't. We see Black Widow and Mystique do what Nero dubs the "Between My Legs Takedown," wrapping their legs around a baddie to take him (or her) down. Their bodies are sexualized in their costumes and in combat. As Nero asks, is this move even practical, or is it just an excuse for a woman to wrap her thighs around someone's neck?