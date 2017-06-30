The Best Tweet Versions of the Declaration of Independence

Thomas Jefferson didn’t have to worry about character count when he wrote the Declaration of Independence, but he didn’t have Tinder as a reference point either.

The hundreds of entries to our #TinyDeclaration contest used a variety of methods to get at the same goal: condensing Jefferson’s historic statement into a single tweet. Some read like poems, others like legal briefs. One used only emojis. They referenced summer blockbusters, credit card marketing campaigns, and, yes, swiping left on King George.