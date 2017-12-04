Crewless and Adrift, in This Week’s Open Thread

Crewless and Adrift
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Dec 4.
On or about this day in 1872, crew members aboard the brig Dei Gratia spotted an unmanned ship adrift in the seas near the Azores Islands. You may use the comment thread on this page to ponder the fate of the Mary Celeste, or to pursue other points of off topic, freewheeling discourse.
Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.
Advertisement
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!