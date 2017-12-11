 Slate’s open thread for the week of Dec 11.

The Lufthansa Heist, in This Week’s Open Thread

Dec. 11 2017

The Lufthansa Heist

On this day in 1978, more than 5 million nominal dollars were stolen from a vault at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the legacy of a robbery that became known as the Lufthansa heist, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

