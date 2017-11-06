 Slate’s open thread for the week of Nov. 6.

The IDPEEWAC, in This Week’s Open Thread

Nov. 6 2017

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by amenic181/Thinkstock.

Today, apparently, is the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. Perhaps you will use the comment thread on this page to question whether the complexity of this name is helping the United Nations to raise awareness about an important issue, but nobody will be that surprised if you instead decide to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

