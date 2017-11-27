 Slate’s open thread for the week of Nov. 27.

Berners Street Hoax, in This Week's Open Thread

Nov. 27 2017

Berners Street Hoax

Join Slate's open thread for the week of Nov 27.

The Berners Street hoax was perpetrated by Theodore Hook in Westminster, England, in 1810. Hook had made a bet with his friend, Samuel Beazley, that he could transform any house in London into the most talked-about address in a week, which he achieved by sending out thousands of letters in the name of Mrs Tottenham, who lived at 54 Berners Street, requesting deliveries, visitors, and assistance.

Andibrunt/Wikimedia Commons

Wikipedia marks Monday as the 207th anniversary of the Berners Street hoax. You may use the comment thread on this page to marvel at the talents of Theodore Hook and other 19th-century pranksters, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

