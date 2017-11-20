 Slate’s open thread for the week of Nov. 20.

The Occupation of Alcatraz, in This Week's Open Thread

Nov. 20 2017

The Occupation of Alcatraz

Frank Schulenburg/Wikimedia Commons

On this day in 1969, a group of Native American activists began a 19-month occupation of Alcatraz island in the San Francisco Bay. You may use the comment thread on this page to examine the history of Native American and First Nations land claims, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

