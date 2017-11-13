In a Trance, in This Week’s Open Thread

State of Hypnosis
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Nov 13.
It was on this day in 1841 that a Scottish surgeon named James Braid first witnessed a public demonstration of what he would later name hypnosis. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the legacy of this early champion of mesmerism, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.
