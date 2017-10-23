The Synodis Palmaris, in This Week’s Open Thread

The Synodis Palmaris
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Oct. 23.
On this day in 502, an ecclesiastical proceeding known as Synodis Palmaris resolved a disputed papal election in favor of Pope Symmachus. You may use the comment thread on this page to remember the Laurentian schism, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
