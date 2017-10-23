 Slate’s open thread for the week of Oct. 23.

The Synodis Palmaris, in This Week’s Open Thread

Oct. 23 2017 12:01 AM

The Synodis Palmaris

© José Luiz Bernardes Ribeiro / CC BY-SA 4.0 / wikipedia

On this day in 502, an ecclesiastical proceeding known as Synodis Palmaris resolved a disputed papal election in favor of Pope Symmachus. You may use the comment thread on this page to remember the Laurentian schism, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

