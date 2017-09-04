 Slate’s open thread for the week of Sept. 4.

The Battle of Montaperti, in This Week’s Open Thread

The Battle of Montaperti, in This Week’s Open Thread

Slate
Open Thread
Conversations with Slate’s commenters
Sept. 4 2017 12:01 AM

The Victorious Ghibellines

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Sept. 4.

Battle of Montaperti, workshop of Pacino da Bonaguida
Battle of Montaperti, workshop of Pacino da Bonaguida

Giovanni Villani

What Wikipedia records as medieval Italy’s bloodiest battle was fought on this day in 1260. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the warring Guelphs and Ghibelllines, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Advertisement

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!