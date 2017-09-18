 Slate’s open thread for the week of Sept. 18.

The Birth of Grey Owl, in This Week’s Open Thread

The Birth of Grey Owl, in This Week’s Open Thread

Slate
Open Thread
Conversations with Slate’s commenters
Sept. 18 2017 12:01 AM

The Birth of Grey Owl

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Sept. 18.

Grey Owl (Archibald Belaney) writer and conservationist
Grey Owl (Archibald Belaney) writer and conservationist

Yousuf Karsh

Archibald Belaney was born on this day in 1888. You may use the comment thread on this page to remark upon the legacy of the man who became better known as Grey Owl, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Advertisement

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!