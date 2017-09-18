The Birth of Grey Owl, in This Week’s Open Thread

The Birth of Grey Owl
Archibald Belaney was born on this day in 1888. You may use the comment thread on this page to remark upon the legacy of the man who became better known as Grey Owl, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
