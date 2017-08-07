Across the Trackless Land, in This Week’s Open Thread

Road Trip
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Aug 7.
On this day in 1909, Alice Huyler Ramsey became the first woman to drive across United States after arriving in San Francisco at the wheel of a 30-horsepower Maxwell touring car. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the particulars of her journey or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discourse.
