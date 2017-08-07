 Slate’s open thread for the week of Aug 7.

Across the Trackless Land, in This Week's Open Thread

Aug. 7 2017

Road Trip

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Aug 7.

Alice Huyler Ramsey (1887-1983) in 1909. Asphalt roads were a rarity and repairs frequent during the pioneer cross-country drive of Alice Huyler Ramsey in 1909. Shown here changing a tire on her green Maxwell
Alice Huyler Ramsey, shown here in 1909 changing a tire on her Maxwell.

Rutgers Unviversity Archive/Wikipedia

On this day in 1909, Alice Huyler Ramsey became the first woman to drive across United States after arriving in San Francisco at the wheel of a 30-horsepower Maxwell touring car. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the particulars of her journey or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discourse.

