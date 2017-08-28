Tom Thumb Loses a Race, in This Week’s Open Thread

Cheer Up, Tom Thumb!
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Aug. 28.
On or about this day in 1830, the Tom Thumb, the first American-built steam locomotive, sought to demonstrate the superiority of steam power by racing a horse. The horse won, but only because Tom Thumb eventually broke down after having sped off to an early lead. You may use the comment thread on this page to recap Tom Thumb’s noble loss, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discourse.
