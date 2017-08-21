Amor De Cosmos, in This Week’s Open Thread

A Lover of the Universe
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Aug. 21.
This week we mark the birthday of newspaperman, eccentric, and Canadian politician Amor De Cosmos, born Aug. 20, 1825. Feel free to discuss De Cosmos’ contributions to Confederation-era politics, the cane De Cosmos used to emphasize his points during sidewalk debates, the legacy of the Slate commenter of the same username, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discourse.
Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
