Blackout, in This Week’s Open Thread

Blackout
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Aug 14.
On this day in 2003, an estimated 55 million people in Ontario, Canada, and the Midwest and Northeast United States suddenly found themselves in the dark after a software bug caused a massive failure of the electrical grid. We invite you to share your memories of the Northeast blackout of 2003 or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discourse.
