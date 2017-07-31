 Slate’s open thread for the week of July 31.

Ode to the Tot, in This Week’s Open Thread

July 31 2017 12:00 AM

It’s Black Tot Day

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of July 31.

Below deck, a line of seamen queue to collect the daily rum ration for their mess. Each man is holding a jug or bucket. The rum is being issued from a large barrel with 'THE KING - GOD BLESS HIM' on it. Royal Marines issue the rum with measuring jugs while a Royal Navy Petty Officer and Sub-Lieutenant observe.
Below deck, a line of seamen queue to collect the daily rum ration for their mess. Each man is holding a jug or bucket.

Imperial War Museums

Did you know that the British navy offered its sailors a daily rum ration until 1970? Monday marks the 47th anniversary of Black Tot Day, when the navy foreclosed the tradition and dispensed the final ration. You may use the comment thread on this page to opine on the arguments for and against the rum ration, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off topic discourse.

