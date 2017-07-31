Ode to the Tot, in This Week’s Open Thread

It’s Black Tot Day
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of July 31.
Did you know that the British navy offered its sailors a daily rum ration until 1970? Monday marks the 47th anniversary of Black Tot Day, when the navy foreclosed the tradition and dispensed the final ration. You may use the comment thread on this page to opine on the arguments for and against the rum ration, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off topic discourse.
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
