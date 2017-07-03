The Last of the Great Auks, in This Week’s Open Thread

Gone Forever, the Last Refuge of the Great Auks
On this day in 1844, a group of North Atlantic sailors killed the last known breeding pair of great auks, leading to the eventual extinction of this flightless bird species. You may use the comment thread on this page to remember the great auks, or to otherwise pursue a freewheeling, off-topic discussion.
