The Pine Tar Incident, in This Week’s Open Thread

There’s Too Much Pine Tar
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of July 24.
On this day in 1983, baseball player George Brett protested an umpire’s decision to overturn his homerun in one of the most animated outbursts in sporting history. You may use the comment thread on this page to remember what became known as the Pine Tar Incident, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discussion.
Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.
