The Pine Tar Incident, in This Week’s Open Thread

July 24 2017 12:00 AM

There’s Too Much Pine Tar

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of July 24.

Hall of Fame member George Brett of the Kansas City Royals before the start of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on Oct. 21, 2015, in Toronto.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

On this day in 1983, baseball player George Brett protested an umpire’s decision to overturn his homerun in one of the most animated outbursts in sporting history. You may use the comment thread on this page to remember what became known as the Pine Tar Incident, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discussion.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

