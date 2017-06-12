Weegee Is Everywhere, in This Week’s Open Thread

Weegee Will Be There
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of June 12.
You may use the comment thread on this page to observe the June 12, 1899 birthday of Weegee, or to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.
Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
