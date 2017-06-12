 Slate’s open thread for the week of June 12.

Weegee Is Everywhere, in This Week’s Open Thread

June 12 2017 12:01 AM

Weegee Will Be There

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of June 12.

Visitors look on November 22, 2011 at works of US photographer Weegee (1899-1968), at the 'Weegee, Retrospective 1932-1960,' at the Westlicht gallery in Vienna.

Dieter Nagl/AFP/Getty Images

You may use the comment thread on this page to observe the June 12, 1899 birthday of Weegee, or to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.

