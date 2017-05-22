The Theater of the World, in This Week’s Open Thread

Behold, the Theatrum Orbis Terrarum
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of May 22.
You may use the comment thread on this page to mark the 447th publishing anniversary of Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, or to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.
Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.
Advertisement
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!