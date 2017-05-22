 Slate’s open thread for the week of May 22.

The Theater of the World, in This Week’s Open Thread

May 22 2017 12:01 AM

Behold, the Theatrum Orbis Terrarum

Join Slate's open thread for the week of May 22.

Abraham Ortelius/The Library of Congress

You may use the comment thread on this page to mark the 447th publishing anniversary of Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, or to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

